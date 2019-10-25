Greg Hetrick, superintendent of the Oakley Union School District has released the following information regarding PG&E's planning outages. Below is the statement in its entirety.
Based on the present conditions and existing information released by PG&E, NONE of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Schools are currently planned to be affected.
To learn if a specific address is affected by the planned power outages this weekend visit:
Over the weekend, we will continue to monitor the situation for any potential changes that could have an affect on our schools being open on Monday. As this weather situation progresses and/or changes, any new information will be communicated to our school district community. Unfortunately, this situation could stretch into several days, if the weather patterns persist.
If the power is turned off at any of our District Schools on Sunday night with no indication from PG&E that it will be turned on prior to start of school Monday morning, we will announce the closing of, only, the affected school(s) using the following means:
• Send out an electronic call and e-mail to all families and staff in the affected schools
• Post the closure notification on our website homepage: http://www.ouesd.k12.ca.us
• Post information to on Twitter @GregHetrick
• Disseminate information to school sites to share with families
• Notify local media outlets
At this time, OUESD is planning to hold school as normal on Monday, October.28th. We
will notify families on Sunday evening around 9:00PM should the need to close school(s) occur.
Unfortunately, OUESD has no control over these power outages; however, we want to ensure we are communicating as proactively as possible and everyone is prepared. The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our primary concern.
I urge community members and families to use the https://psps.ss.pge.com/ website to monitor the current address effected by this weekend's PSPS.
Similary, the Byron Union School District has announced there are no planned closures for their school district currently as well.
