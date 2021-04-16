Current Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery has announced that he has accepted a city manager position for the Southern California city of Indio, and will be leaving his position in Oakley effective May 7.
Montgomery has served as City Manager for the city of Oakley for over fifteen years. He assumed the position in Oakley in 2005 after having served as city manager of the City of Mesquite, Nevada for more than seven years. Mr. Montgomery has over 28 years of experience in local government management and has also served as an Adjunct Professor at San Francisco State University and Los Medanos College.
“Bryan has been a strong leader for Oakley and has helped Oakley move from a newly-incorporated city, to a financially sound and safe city that has a very bright future. We will always be grateful for the foundation and solid employee team that Bryan helped build and we know he will continue to be successful in his public service career,” said Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins.
Among the many important community projects accomplished during Montgomery’s tenure are the annexation of over 2,600 acres into the City, City Hall, Police Department, Civic Center Park and Amphitheater, the Oakley Plaza and other Downtown revitalization, the Recreation Center, Senior Center, Public Works Operations Building, two fire stations, over 30 parks, the widening and improvement of almost every major arterial road in Oakley, the You, Me, We = Oakley program, the Contra Costa Logistics Center, the recruitment and development of a high-quality and professional City staff, and many other projects and programs that are planned and currently underway. In 2016, Oakley discontinued its contract for police services with the County and formed its own in-house police department. Oakley has become one of the safest cities in all of California.
“It is very bittersweet to leave Oakley and many wonderful friends we have made here. It has been a great place to raise our family and it has been an honor to serve with such outstanding City employees and elected officials, as well as with so many others that help make Oakley such a great community. We will always cherish the memories and friendships, and look forward to seeing you and the entire City of Oakley continue to succeed and flourish,” said Montgomery.
