Oakley police arrested a 17-year-old Freedom High School student
Friday morning after he was discovered to have brought a gun on
campus.
According to Freedom High School principal Steve Amaro, the incident
stemmed from a fight in the school’s parking lot at lunchtime on Thursday
that involved students, non-students, and some adults. The fight was
broken up by Freedom’s administration staff, campus supervisors, and,
eventually, Oakley police.
Following the fight on Thursday evening, administration was made aware
of a social media post that made it appear that one of its students
who was involved in the fight may have brought a gun to campus Friday
morning.
That morning, a campus supervisor noticed a vehicle that was
involved in the fight driving back and forth in front of the school.
When the supervisor approached the vehicle, it sped off.
The school administration managed to isolate the student with Oakley
police Friday morning when the car they were in pulled into campus.
When the police searched the car, they found the gun under the
passenger seat in the vehicle and went on to arrest the unidentified
17-year-old male student, take them into custody, and take possession
of the gun.
“My primary concern is always student safety,” Amaro said. “There wasn’t a question in my mind that this campus is going
to be safe today.”
Amaro added that the incident with the student Friday morning in the
parking lot happened with the rest of the student body in class and
that most didn’t know about what happened until his email went out to
the families Friday afternoon.
Amaro also said in the email that he sent out to the Freedom families
that those who were involved in the fight will be given “appropriate
discipline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.