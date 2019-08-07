The Oakley Police Department has issued an emergency alert. Due to fire an immediate evacuation has been ordered for Crismore Drive, Delta Road and Sellers Avenue in Oakley. Residents are advised to leave immediately by car. Go towards Highway 4 and away from the area. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help.
................................................
A wind-driven fire is threatening structures along Sellers Avenue in unincorporated Oakley according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. No other information is available. Check back for updates.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.