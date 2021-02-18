Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board President, Lisa Brizendine, has resigned from the board of trustees, effective immediately.
According to OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick, Brizendine tendered her resignation Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, following a 24-hour maelstorm of criticism from the public over a hot mic series of disparaging remarks trustees made Wednesday afternoon.
Believing the regularly scheduled board meeting had not yet gone live, district board members were heard on video criticizing parents and saying they just want their kids back in school so they can stop being babysitters and sit around smoking pot.
No other information is currently available.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.