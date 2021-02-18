Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 63F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.