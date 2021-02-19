The remaining members of the Oakley Union Elementary School Board (OUESD) have stepped down as of 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19. The resignations are effective immediately.
OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick issued a statement this evening. The following is here in its entirety.
Dear Oakley Union Elementary School District Families,
I want to inform you that Board Members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito, Richie Masadas and Lisa Brizendine have submitted their resignations from their positions on the OUESD School Board.
California Education Code 5094 provides: "If for any reason vacancies should occur in a majority of the offices on any school district or community college district governing board, the president of the county board of education having
jurisdiction may appoint members of the county board of education to the district governing board until new members of the governing board are elected or appointed." For OUESD, this will mean that current county board members will be serving as interim board members for our District until official OUESD Board Members are selected in accordance with Education Code 5094.
As a District, we will continue to proceed with the work that we are engaged in to bring our students back to school. There will be a lot of details in the coming days about what will be taking place and I will be providing you with a complete update.
Board Members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas asked that the following statement be shared with you:
We deeply regret the comments that were made in the meeting of the Board of Education earlier this week. As trustees we realize it is our responsibility to model the conduct that we expect of our students and staff and it is our obligation to build confidence in District leadership; our comments failed you in both regardsand for this we offer our sincerest apology.
We love our studentsour teachers and our communityand we want to be part of the remedy to help the District move forwardreturning its full focus to studentsneeds. To help facilitate the healing processwe will be resigning our positions as Trustees of the Oakley Union Elementary School District effective immediately. The Superintendent will be working with the Contra Costa County Office of Education to address the vacancies on the Board of Education.
This was a difficult decision, but we hear the community's concerns, and we believe yielding to your request that we step down will allow the District to move forward. Please do not Jet our failure in judgment cast a shadow on the exceptional work that our teachers, administrators and hard-working employees are doing for the students of this District. They deserve and will need your support as you move forward.
I want you to know is that it is a tremendous privilege to serve as the Superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District. Oakley is and has been a special place to me and it is truly a community that loves its children and wants what's best for them. Under the current circumstances, I feel an increased sense of responsibility. With that responsibility, I am committed to returning the attention to student learning and getting our students back in school. This unfortunate situation will not discourage or detract me from working to build back the trust in our community and return our students safely back to school as soon as possible.
I will be providing you with another update as to our next steps in the coming days. I want to say thank you for all that you do and I truly believe that working together, we do make a difference. Have a great day. Be well.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.