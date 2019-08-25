California Highway Patrol

This morning, at approximately 8:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a collision on Balfour Road near American Way with  three vehicles involved in a collision.

According to a post on the CHP Facebook page, the investigation into this fatal accident has revealed the following information:

The driver of a Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on Balfour, east of American Way behind a Mini Cooper. The driver of the Nissan attempted to pass the Mini Cooper over double solid yellow lines, but while attempting to overtake it, clipped the Mini Cooper and struck a white minivan head on, which was going westbound on Balfour.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on scene, the driver of the Toyota minivan was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the Mini Cooper was unharmed.

As of 10:30 a.m., Balfour Rd. remains closed as CHP completes their investigation and clears the scene. They do not have an estimated time to re-open the roadway, and are still investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

No other information has been released at this time.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
1
0
15
2

Tags