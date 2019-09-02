A man was struck and killed by a car on Bethel Island Road Saturday night, Aug. 31.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. A CHP spokesperson said the initial investigation did not indicate the driver was impaired.
A solo male driver (66 years-old from Bethel Island) of a Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Bethel Island Road and approaching Ranch Lane at 9:18 p.m., when a 67-year-old male pedestrian walked into the path of the truck. The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck him. The pedestrian suffered major head wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this collision as it pertains to the pedestrian, as it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, should contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, 925-646-4980.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
