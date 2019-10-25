Contra Costa County is preparing to respond to the impacts of a confirmed PG&E power shutoff event affecting parts of the county. PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, through the afternoon, Monday, Oct. 28. According to PG&E, complete power restoration may take several days.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center plans a Level 2 Partial Activation starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. PG&E estimates 48,000 customers in the county could lose power, and the shutoff could impact over 120,000 residents.
The PG&E power shutoff event will affect large areas of the county, including Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Knightsen, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. PG&E expects to start restoring power the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 28, with complete restoration possibly taking several days.
Town of Discovery Bay Manager Mike Davies says if individuals need to use the Discovery Bay Community Center for charging devices, it will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The center is located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd.
The City of Brentwood does not have any generator-based charging stations, but Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall says residents are welcome to use the Brentwood Community Center (35 Oak St.), Brentwood Senior Center (193 Griffith Lane) and Brentwood City Hall (150 City Park Way) to charge devices while the power remains on.
For the latest map of affected areas, visit bit.ly/thepress_pgemap. You can check and continue to check if your location will be impacted by a shutoff — go to psps.ss.pge.com and enter your address.
Residences, schools, local businesses, etc. in some county areas may be impacted. Find out what you can do now at bit.ly/poweroutagepreparation.
Go to www.pge.com to register for wildfire alerts and get customer updates. To learn more about how to prepare for PG&E power outages, visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
Tips:
• Tips for Seniors and People with Disabilities (PDF)
• Plan for your family and pets’ needs.
• Treat intersections as four-way stops if traffic lights are out.
• Have enough water and non-perishable food. Conserve water.
• Take an inventory of the items you use that rely on electricity.
• People with electric security gates should lock them "open" while power is still on to ensure they can get in and out when it is not. Also make sure you can get your vehicle out of the garage.
• Keep gas tanks full.
• Talk to your family and neighbors and share your plan.
For additional resources, visit Public Safety & Emergency Information. To sign up for Community Warning Alerts, go to www.cwsalerts.com.
