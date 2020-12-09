California’s regional stay-at-home order was adjusted Wednesday, Decemeber 9, to allow outdoor playgrounds to reopen.
Below is the current state’s guidelines for playgrounds:
Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise. Playgrounds located on schools that remain open for in-person instruction, and not accessible by the general public, may remain open and must follow guidance for schools and school-based programs
To read more about California stay-at-home order visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/#regional-stay-home-order
