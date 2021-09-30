A carjacking, that originated in Oakland, Calif., was pursued by the Antioch Police Department, before ending at John Muir Health Center in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, September 30, 2021. The driver attempted to escape into the building, but was later taken into police custody. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Update (2:09 p.m.) Antioch police released a statement identifying the suspect as a 17-year-old male, who has been turned over to the Oakland Police Department. An uninvolved vehicle was sideswiped by the stolen vehicle on Laurel Road in Oakley during the pursuit. No information was made available regarding the status of the driver.
BRENTWOOD Police arrested a wanted suspect at John Muir Medical Center off of Balfour Road after the suspect fled into the facility.
At 11:45 a.m., Antioch police received an alert regarding a stolen vehicle on Highway 4, according to Lt. Joe Donleavy. The vehicle was stolen in what police say was an armed carjacking out of Oakland. Antioch police pursued the suspect into Brentwood, where they abandoned the vehicle and fled into John Muir Medical Center before being apprehended hiding in the facility’s restroom. There were no reported injuries during the incident.
Police say they believe there was a passenger in the stolen vehicle who has not been taken into custody. No description of the passenger was made immediately available.
Check back for updates.
