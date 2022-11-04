An Amador County resident has discovered the remains of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman who went missing in January and was determined to be the victim of foul play.
The resident, whom police have not identified, notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of what was found on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 3. Amador County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and recovered the remains in an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth, according to an Oakley Police Department press release.
Oakley and Antioch police officers responded to the area early Friday morning to assist with the investigation. The area where Gabe's remains were found has been searched further and no other remains have been found. Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, investigators said they believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas.
The remains were confirmed to be human, and a forensic odontologist determined that they were that of Gabe by examining her teeth. Jackson Road was identified early in the investigation as an area where Gabe's ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, traveled to in the hours and days after Gabe was reported as missing, according to the press release.
“[Antioch and Oakley police] found her remains today,” Gabe’s father, Gwyn, wrote in a Nov. 4 Facebook post.
The Gabe family has been notified and they are requesting respect and privacy during this time of mourning, police said.
A press conference will be held early next week, at which time further details will be provided.
Gwyn said in a post on social media that a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. That date was picked, Gwyn said, because "it is two days after the one-year anniversary of her disappearance."
