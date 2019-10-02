A driver suffered moderate to major injuries after he was hit by another driver who, according to the Brentwood police, ran a red light in Brentwood, Wednesday morning, Oct. 2.
Officer Matt King of the Brentwood Police Department said the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck was headed south on Walnut Boulevard when the driver of a white Nissan Altima traveling east on Balfour Road ran a red light at the intersection and struck the Dodge on the passenger’s side. The force of the impact knocked the truck onto its driver’s side and spun it around so that it came to rest facing north.
According to Brentwood police, a driver who ran a red light caused a rollover accident in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The driver of a Nissan Sentra struck a Dodge pickup in the intersection of Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard, sending the pickup's driver to a local trauma center with moderate to major injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Despite his injuries, the driver of the pickup escaped the wreck on his own and was transported by ground to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. An air ambulance was initially called to the scene, but was later canceled. The driver of the Nissan went to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Antioch for treatment of minor injuries.
Southbound traffic on Walnut Boulevard was stopped until the scene could be cleared. Brentwood police are continuing their investigation of the accident.
