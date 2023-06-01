Sand Creek Rd. closes after car crashes off side of the road and explodes

BRENTWOOD – The residents on Roselinda Ct. were shaken up Thursday evening after what they say was a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.
“My dad and I were wondering if a trash can got knocked over. It was a loud impact,” Juliana Garcia, a nearby resident of Roselinda Ct. said. “Then we looked over the fence and we saw smoke and fire.”
Several residents of the neighborhood told The Press that they heard a loud bang immediately followed by sirens, making them believe that the crash was a result of a high-speed chase.
Some other residents say that they saw smoke coming out of the car after the crash and that the explosion sent the flames into the sky.
"The flames had to be 12-15 feet tall," said Joel Munoz, a nearby resident.
Brentwood police at the scene could not currently comment on the incident, but did say that the stretch on Sand Creek Rd. between Minnesota Ave. and Fairview Ave. was an active crime scene and would be closed for an extended amount of time.
“They blocked it off quickly,” Denise Garcia said. “They must have been chasing them because they were here immediately.”
Residents of the neighborhood said they’ve seen several accidents throughout that stretch of Sand Creek Rd. due to people often speeding and driving.
"(Drivers) just fly all the time (on Sand Creek Rd.)," Munoz said.
“I think that I’m going to build a bigger brick wall,” said Ricky, who asked not to have his last name mentioned. “I got a little bit of cleaning up to do. Got some car parts on my porch.”
The car crashed right in front of Ricky’s house at the end of Roselinda Ct., something he said he’s gotten used to. He was in the living room, watching TV when the crash happened.
“There was enough smoke and dust and everything that obscured the whole window,” he said. “We’re kind of used to the sound. We knew what it was. We didn’t have to go outside to see what it was.”
This story will be updated.
