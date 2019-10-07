Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:33 p.m., deputy sheriffs responded to a report of a possible shooting in the area of 7000 Holland Tract Road in Knightsen. Deputies searched the area but were not able to find any evidence of a shooting or any gunshot victims.
Approximately 30 minutes later, a person called to say he was hiding in the bushes in a field. He stated his friend was also in the area and may have been shot.
A Sheriff’s Office STARR helicopter later located the two, who were apparently trying to steal marijuana when they were confronted by several unknown men.
An armored SWAT vehicle was used to rescue the two men. One of them had been bound and severely beaten by the unknown suspect(s), while the second man suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither of them suffered from a gunshot wound.
Deputies searched for the suspects but were not able to locate them. The marijuana grow operation was illegal and has been eradicated.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. For any tips, please email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
