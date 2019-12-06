A shooting at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, December 6, has left one victim wounded. 

According to the Brentwood Police Department, shots were reported at approximately 3:01 p.m. at Harvest Park Bowl.  

At approximately 3:23 p.m., Brentwood police officers found a 15-year-old male at Burger King on Brentwood Blvd. and First Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Liberty High School where he was airlifted to a local hospital. 

Local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown. 

This is a developing story, no additional information is available, check back for updates.

