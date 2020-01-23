A shooting on Main Street and Hill Avenue in Oakley Thursday afternoon has left one male victim with a gunshot wound to his face.
According to Chief Christensen of the Oakley Police Department, the shooter left the scene in a vehicle heading down Main Street towards Brentwood. As of 3:00 p.m. he has not been caught. A description of the shooter has not been provided at this time, but a description of the vehicle was given to the Brentwood Police Department.
The injured man was air-lifted to a local trauma center with what is being called a non-life threatening injury.
As a precaution, Gehringer Elementary School was placed on lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted and parents were able to pick up their children from the school.
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information becomes available.
