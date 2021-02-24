Update 4:43 p.m. - Witnesses to the shooting earlier today at the Target store in Antioch, have stated that they saw two males arrested by Antioch PD following the incident. There is no official update from Antioch PD to confirm that those arrested are the shooting suspects. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Emergency resources were dispatched to the Target store on Lone Tree Way in Antioch at approximately 2:08 p.m., Wednesday, with reports of shots fired.
According to Con Fire dispatch, there is one gunshot victim on scene, in the pharmacy department of the store, with an injury to their leg.
No additional information is available at this time.
We have a reporter at the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
