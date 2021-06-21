Oakley police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday morning in the 1900 block of Hamburg Street.
At approximately 6:46 AM, Oakley police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hamburg Street in reference to a possible shooting.
Upon their arrival, they located an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was awake, coherent, and receiving first aid from a citizen and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The adult male suspect left in his vehicle and is still outstanding. The victim is expected to survive from his wound(s). Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are available.
