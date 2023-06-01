BRENTWOOD – What started as a traffic stop turned into a deadly chase and crash on Sand Creek Road, as the sound of the crash grabbed the attention of the residents nearby Thursday evening.
According to Brentwood police, an officer pulled over a driver at 7:06 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue. The officer noticed that the driver was under the influence during the stop.
During the stop, the driver took off in the vehicle, forcing the officer into a car chase, and the driver veered off the side of the road at Sand Creek Road and into a tree in the front yard of a house at the end of Roselinda Court.
The car then caught fire from the crash and exploded. Police say the driver of the vehicle died from injuries related to the crash.
Brentwood police have not released the identity of the driver because the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is conducting its investigation.
The crash and scene startled the residents around Roselinda Court, but didn’t shock the owner of the home the car crashed right in front of, Ricky, who asked that his last name not be used.
“I think that I’m going to build a bigger brick wall,” Ricky said. “I got a little bit of cleaning up to do. Got some car parts on my porch.”
He was in the living room, watching TV when the crash happened."
“There was enough smoke and dust and everything that obscured the whole window,” he said. “We’re kind of used to the sound. We knew what it was. We didn’t have to go outside to see what it was.”
Several residents of the neighborhood told The Press that they heard a loud bang immediately followed by sirens.
“My dad and I were wondering if a trash can got knocked over. It was a loud impact,” said Juliana Garcia, a nearby resident of Roselinda Court. “Then we looked over the fence and we saw smoke and fire.”
Some other residents say that they saw smoke coming out of the car after the crash and that the explosion sent the flames into the sky.
"The flames had to be 12-15 feet tall," said Joel Munoz, another nearby resident.
Residents of the neighborhood that's off to the side of Sand Creek Road said that they’re used to drivers speeding and driving recklessly around that stretch of Sand Creek between Fairview Avenue and Minnesota Avenue all the time and hear the screeching of tires and the sounds of cars banging somewhat often, but nothing to the extent of what happened Thursday evening.
"(Drivers) just fly all the time (on Sand Creek Road)," Munoz said.
Brentwood police ask anyone with any information on the incident to call the department dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Watch for updates on this story.
