Brentwood’s Measure L, a developer-backed initiative to move the city’s urban limit line to accommodate a 815-acre project of up to 2,400 residential units north of Balfour road, has failed, according to unofficial results provided by the Contra Costa Electons Division.
An estimated 71.03 % of voters (8,661 votes total) opposed the initative, according to the Contra Costa Electons Division's unofficial final results.
The measure — spearheaded by a group of local developers, including longtime Brentwood farmer and developer Ron Nunn — touched off widespread community debate over the proposed growth of the community, among other quality of life factors.
The initiative would have paved the way for 555 gross acres of residential elements, 225 acres of open space and 20 acres of commercial and civic features, among other amenities. That would have included up to 1,920 age-restricted, active adult homes, roughly 480 market rate units, multiple recreation centers and possibly an outdoor amphitheater, winery, farm-to-table restaurant and bar, and likely 225 estimated acres of permanent agricultural and open-space lands, including vineyards and olive groves.
The development group had promised to usher in a series of roadway improvements; offset the project’s fire service impact through a memorandum of understanding with the fire district; and preserve wide swaths of open land on, near and around the property.
But a grassroots group of city residents vehemently opposed the initiative, concerned the proposed housing project was too big, would strain city and emergency services, worsen traffic, burden already overcrowded schools and degrade the area’s quality of life, among other negative impacts.
--Check back for updates
