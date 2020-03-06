UPDATE: Liberty High School lockdown lifted

The lockdown at Liberty High School was lifted at 11:14 a.m. Friday after a search of the campus by Brentwood police and school staff failed to turn up the item that prompted the lockdown.
The incident at the Brentwood school located at 850 2nd St. began at 10 a.m. with a report of "dangerous object" on the campus.
"We were 99% sure that there was nothing on campus, but we didn't want to be wrong," said Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta speaking outside the school minutes before the lockdown was lifted. "We checked every classroom. We checked lockers. Obviously, you saw police and you see police leaving now."
According to Liberty Principal Heather Harper, the report came from a student.
"Anytime we get any sort of report of anything that could be a potential student safety situation, we work hand in hand with Brentwood PD immediately to investigate it until we are confident that are students and staff are in a safe environment," Harper said. "Today we decided to initiate a shelter in place while we were conducting an investigation."
Two students were reported to have fled campus shortly before the lockdown, but it is unclear if their actions were related to the lockdown. Harper said the identities of the students are known to school officials, and there will be an investigation into their actions.
"I've always said that safety is our primary concern," said Harper. "We appreciate the help of Brentwood PD and our staff and students for always keeping us informed on things they see and hear."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.