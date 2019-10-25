Update 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26: Brentwood Union School District officials have issued the following information ahead of PG&E planned power outages this weekend. The following is his letter in its entirety.
Hello BUSD Families,
We wanted to let you know that PG&E has altered their original map that shows planned power shutdowns. Edna Hill Middle School and Garin Elementary are no longer in the zone for planned power shut downs. PG&E has verified this information with us. Garin and Edna Hill schools will be open on Monday.
All eleven BUSD schools will have power on Monday and all our schools will be open. Should PG&E change shutdown areas again, we will contact those families affected.
Sincerely,
Chris Calabrese
Director of Student Services
Brentwood Union School District
Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is alerting the public to possible planned power outages due to gusty winds and dry conditions that are increasing the fire danger in our community. They will potentially be taking proactive measures on Saturday evening (10/26), Sunday (10/27) and Monday (10/28) by turning off power for public safety. This is part of the utility’s new Public Safety Power Shutoff protocol. To learn if a specific address is affected by the planned power outages, visit: www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
Based on the plans from PG&E, Garin Elementary and Edna Hill Middle School may have their power shut down. The power would be turned off not just at the schools, but also in some surrounding neighborhoods. Based on current information, all other Brentwood Union School District Schools will not be affected.
How to Stay Informed about Power Related Closures in BUSD
If the power is off at Garin and Edna Hill Schools Sunday night at 8:45PM, with no indication from PG&E that it will be on by Monday morning, we will announce the closing of only the affected schools using the following means:
● Send out an electronic call and e-mail to all families and staff in the affected schools
● Post the closure notification on our website homepage: www.brentwood.k12.ca.us
● Post information to our social media channels www.facebook.com/brentwoodunionschooldistrict and www.twitter.com/deatonbusd
● Disseminate information to school sites to share with families
● Notify local media outlets
BUSD is planning to hold school on Monday, Oct. 28. We will notify families Sunday evening around 8:45PM if school will be closed.
We will continue to communicate with our communities as the situation progresses or changes. Unfortunately, this situation could stretch into several days if the weather patterns persist.
BUSD has no control over these power outages but wants to ensure we are communicating as proactively as possible and everyone is prepared. The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our primary concern.
