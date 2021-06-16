BRENTWOOD A two-vehicle accident resulted in one fatality and two serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Brentwood according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
A 16-year-old male Brentwood resident was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. He was the driver of a white 2015 Acura sedan.
A 15-year-old passenger in the Acura was flown by a medical helicopter to the trauma center John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The 19-year-old male from Discovery Bay suffered major injuries. He was the sole occupant of a 2003 Ford pickup, and he was also transported to John Muir Medical Center. His current condition is not known.
The incident was reported at 5:35 p.m. on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads.
A witness to the accident said she was travelling south on Sellers Avenue behind the Acura when it swerved suddenly into the path of the Ford.
“There was one car ahead of me,” the witness said. “The white car veered off the road head on with the blue pickup truck. I parked and got out. The (driver) in the white car had a very weak pulse. The kid in the other truck was screaming, so I got out and assisted and helped with him.”
The Oakley Police Department issued an advisory shortly after 6 p.m. warning motorists to avoid the area due to a major collision.
According to the CHP press release, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The cause of the accident is under investigation. CHP requests that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events leading up to and has not yet spoken to an investigator contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
Melissa Van Ruiten contributed to this story.
