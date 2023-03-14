ANTIOCH – A road rage incident Tuesday night left an 18-year-old woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds and her passengers shaken up after their car crashed into a traffic pole.
Antioch police reported to the on-ramp of Highway 4 East off of Lone Tree Way around 7:45 p.m. after a black Honda Accord crashed into the traffic light pole.
According to Antioch police and one of the passengers of the Accord, there was a road rage incident between an SUV and a Dodge Charger near their vehicle heading toward the traffic light. Someone in the Charger then opened fire on the SUV, it was unclear who at press time, and instead struck the driver of the Accord, shooting out the driver side window and forcing the car to drive head-on into the traffic light pole.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where her status is unknown, according to Antioch police.
The passengers of the vehicle, three males ranging from ages 16-18 were okay but shaken up after the crash. They all cooperated with police at the scene where their family members met with them.
Antioch police closed Lone Tree Blvd. heading towards the Hwy. 4 East on-ramp for several minutes while they investigated the scene.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.