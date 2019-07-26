A woman was rescued after tumbling into the water shortly after 1 p.m. Friday in the campground at Orwood Resort.
According to witnesses, the woman was using a scooter when it lurched unexpectedly toward the water. The woman fell out of the scooter and onto the rocks that line the bank. She rolled six or seven feet down the bank and landed face first in the water.
Her husband said he was able to scramble down the steep bank and hold her head above water while he shouted for help. Two men working nearby heard the shouting and rushed to the pair’s aid. They were able to get the woman on her back and eliminate the immediate risk of her drowning.
An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District crew arrived from Discovery Bay and they rigged a rescue basket to pull the woman back to the top of bank where paramedics began treatment of her injuries. She was transported by ground to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Her current condition is not known.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.