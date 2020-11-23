Brentwood police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian Monday morning, and then fled the scene.
According to radio traffic from the Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center, the female victim was conscious and breathing after being struck. She was transported by ground to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with unspecified injuries.
The incident was reported at 7:29 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mill Creek Way.
Brentwood police said they had no description of the driver involved, but believe the suspect may have been driving a white Ford Mustang.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
