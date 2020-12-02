A worker suffered a serious head injury after falling 15-feet from scaffolding in Oakley, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The man was working on a construction site at Freedom High School at the time of the fall, and was flown to John Muir Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A worker fell approximately 15-feet off scaffolding and suffered a traumatic head injury in Oakley Wednesday morning, Dec. 2 reported a spokesperson for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
The victim was working on a construction site at Freedom High School on the 1000 block Neroly Road when the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
Two ECCFPD engine companies along with AMR paramedics and Oakley police responded to the incident. A landing zone for a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District helicopter was established on one of the school’s baseball fields, and the victim was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
It is unclear what led up to the man’s fall, though responders on the scene said that it did not appear the man was wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident.
