The Press and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free public election forum for Brentwood City Council candidates at Heritage High School on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Greg Robinson, publisher of the Press, said Tuesday, “We encourage the residents of Brentwood to come out and learn about the candidates so you can make an educated decision on who our next city council will be. Your vote counts on November 8.”
The four candidates running for openings for District 2, who include Patanisha Davis Pierson, Mark Duke, Sinziana Todor and Brayden Haena, and the three candidates running for District 4, who include Holley Bishop-Lopez, Tony Oerlemans and Jacob Singh, have been invited to participate.
City resident and former candidate Faye Maloney will serve as moderator. The event will be livestreamed on The Press Facebook page. The public is encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates prior to the event by sending an email to editor@brentwoodpress.com with “Candidate Forum” in the subject line. Candidates will not be given any questions in advance.
The doors at the Heritage High School Auditorium, 101 American Ave., will open for a “meet and greet” with the candidates at 5:45 p.m. the day of the forum. The forum will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will run about 90 minutes.
