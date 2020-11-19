A collision sent two victims to area hospitals while four other occupants including three children escaped injury in Brentwood Thursday night, Nov. 19.
The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m at the intersection of Marsh Creek Road and Sellers Avenue.
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on the scene, a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling east on Marsh Creek Road and had come to a stop to turn left onto Sellers Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Ford Expedition.
Both drivers were transported by ground with minor injuries. One victim went to Kaiser Permanente Antioch, while the other went to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch.
Four additional occupants of the Expedition, including three children under the age of four, were examined on scene and released.
The Expedition suffered front-end damage and had to be towed from the accident scene. CHP said damage to the Dodge was minimal.
CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.
