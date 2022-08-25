TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. - A Brentwood native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 1st Class Gabe Arcaina, a 2007 Liberty High School graduate, joined the Navy 12 years ago.
“I joined the Navy to honor my grandmother’s last wish for me to better myself, improve my opportunities and serve my country,” said Arcaina. “It was an opportunity to see the world. My family moved to California in the 1970s from the Philippines, and it was important for us to give back.”
Arcaina uses skills and values similar to those found in Brentwood to succeed in the Navy.
“My hometown taught me basic life skills of hard work, time management, discipline, respect, positivity and common sense,” said Arcaina. “I did then, and still participate in martial arts, which have taught me many positive lessons.”
The Navy’s presence at an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean. However, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The “Ironmen” of VQ 3, the “Shadows” of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
Arcaina serves as an aviation electronics technician with VQ 4.
“I enjoy the people I work with and the camaraderie we share,” said Arcaina. “I strive to share a positive mentorship style and team aspect within my shop. I believe you have to take care of the people first to let them know they are appreciated. Then we can focus on doing outstanding work.”
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The Commander-In-Chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Arcaina is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.
“The world is covered with mostly water, and we provide the forward presence in peace time and war time,” said Arcaina. “Forward presence provides a deterrent against negative intentions.”
Arcaina and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “Promoting mental health in my team, creating a positive work environment and preventing sailors from losing their way are all things I am proud of,” said Arcaina. “The Navy allowed me to become a renaissance man: a person who has many skills.”
As Arcaina and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy. “Being a part of that one percent of the population of service members set forward to protect the nation we love makes me very proud,” Arcaina said. “I’m honored to provide protection for those back home.”
– Cmdr. Kris Hooper, Navy Office of Community Outreach
