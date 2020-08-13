The city council recently approved up to $50,000 in additional grants to organizations that provide groceries and meals to needy residents.
It’s expected that the city will be able to recoup the funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Obviously the community is going to need that support and the organizations as well,” Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said.
The council initially OK’d up to $50,000 toward the effort in the form of $5,000 to 10,000 grants in April, but only $4,500 remained at the end of June, said City Manager Tim Ogden.
“For all intents and purposes, the funding had been exhausted,” Ogden said.
Councilmember Karen Rarey, who suggested the additional city contribution toward the effort, noted that some families’ needs likely increased when the federal $600 weekly pandemic unemployment boost ended at the end of July, with no word on future stimulus package details.
“Families who were relying on that $2,400 a month may have greater needs for food sources,” she said.
Community groups and programs serving Brentwood residents can apply for the latest round of funding — with amounts awarded based on need — although groups that previously received grants must first submit reports to the city detailing how prior funding was spent.
Previous awardees included $5,000 each to St. Vincent de Paul @ Immaculate Heart of Mary and Hope House; $7,500 to His Presence Christian Worship Center; $8,000 to Meals on Wheels Diablo Region; and $10,000 to both Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa and Brentwood Strong.
The program appears to be paying off.
St. Vincent de Paul alone reported that the initial $5,000, along with other outside funds, went toward serving an average of 330 individuals weekly between May and August, 95% Brentwood residents and 45% seniors.
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region noted that its $8,000 allocation went toward 1,855 meals distributed to Brentwood homebound seniors.
The four other awarded first-round grants went toward unspecified food bank contributions and meal or grocery donations, according to city documents.
For more information, or to apply for a grant, email Ogden at togden@brentwoodca.gov.
