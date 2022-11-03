Brentwood Veterans Day dinner/game night fundraiser set for Nov. 11

The fifth annual Veterans Day dinner and Game Night is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-10:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall, at 500 Fairview Ave., in Brentwood.
Money raised from the event, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #7467, will benefit several charities, including Brentwood Veterans, Warm Coats, Food for Families, turkey dinners for Thanksgiving, St. Vincent De Paul, Gabriel Project, BirthRight, and various church ministries.
Grand Knight Richard Alward said the group wants to make a $5,000 profit, “but it really depends on the number of players and guests that will attend,” he said via email. “We had over 100 attendees last year with about 8 tables of 8 set up for Texas Hold ‘em, 64 players in total. And that’s our goal for this year.”
Alward said proceeds go to various charities. The Brentwood Veterans received a $500 check from the event last year. “Our Council and other councils in our area gather enough food and turkeys to feed 480 families,” he said via email. “Our contribution was $450 for which our Council #7467 received 60 boxes of food with turkeys that the Nuns of our parish distributed to the needy.”
“This past year, we were able to give three $1,000 scholarships to high school and college students of the parish,” he added. “Our St. Vincent De Paul group was in need of a newer van for their work of feeding families, which we contributed money for. Proceeds also helped pay for hygiene/toiletry kits for those families in need, donations to BirthRight and Gabriel Project.
“We also support and fund altar servers with an ice cream party, money for World Youth Day 2023 in Fatima Portugal for our youth to see the Pope,” he said. “We give to ICF (Italian Catholic Federation) for their Car Show in raising money for service to the parish.”
The tournament game is Texas Hold ‘em conducted by Blue Dog Events. A limited number of seats at the tournament tables are now available for interested players.
First-place prize is a $500 Visa card, second-place prize is a $200 Visa card, third-place prize is $100 and fourth-place prize is free entry into the 2023 event. Also, more than 30 raffle prizes, including a bottle of Oban Single Malt Whiskey valued at $149, will be raffled off during the event.
Dinner this year will once again be provided by the Holy Smokers. A tax-deductible $25 dinner ticket includes an entrée of smoked beef or chicken, beans, salad, roll and dessert, plus one drink either – water, soda, wine, or beer. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.
Event sponsorship of $250 provides up to 4 “dinner and game tickets.” Mail back your sponsorship form with your check to Knights of Columbus #7467, 18 Oak Street, P.O. Box #9, Brentwood, CA 94513. All players’ and attendees’ names and contact information must be provided in advance.
Individual or group dinner and/or game tickets may also be purchased. Complete the individual application form and mail back to18 Oak Street, P.O. Box #9, Brentwood, CA 94513 with your check.
The flyer, sponsorship form, and individual application forms are attached for you to fill out and return with your check. Checks payable to “Knight of Columbus #7467” and mail to Knights of Columbus, 18 Oak Street, PO Box 9, Brentwood, CA 94513.
For more information, contact Richard Alward at knights7467@gmail.com.
