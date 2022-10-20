Brentwood youth earns Eagle Scout rank

Travis N. Kralj is a proud Boy Scout of Troop 90 in Brentwood. He achieved the Eagle Scout rank on June 23. To reach the Eagle rank, Travis has earned 31 merit badges, camped 126 nights, hiked 161 miles, and completed 280 community service hours. For the last step of the Eagle rank, Travis led a team to create a Native Pollinator planter bed at Heritage High School. While doing this, he has managed a 4.0 and played water polo for Heritage High.
