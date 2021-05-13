The Brentwood Unified School District will be offering voluntary on-site vaccination opportunities for all children, ages 12 and older in the coming weeks.
Our first voluntary drive-through clinic will be offered at Bristow Middle School on from 1:30 pm - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, and from 1:30 to 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 22, Please note that additional clinics will be offered in the coming weeks and additional information will be released. All shots are being offered free of charge and students will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
To register your child, please access the link below. Please note that parent registration is required (a student cannot register) and the student must be accompanied by an adult to this event. There will not be any walk-up opportunities and all participants must stay in their car at all times.
Volunteers will be on-site on May 20 and 22 to register your child for their second dose, which is required to obtain maximum efficacy. The second dose appointments will take place at Bristow Middle School from 1:30-7:30 p.m. June 10 and June 12th.
Please make sure you complete and bring this form with you to the site.
