Byron trumpets 2021 classified employees of the year

BYRON The Byron Union School District announced its 2021 Classified Staff of the Year.
The three women – technology assistant Michelle Pereira, instructional aide Lori Weeden and custodian Laura Yerena – were honored at the Discovery Bay State of the Town last month alongside the district’s teachers of the year.
Barbara Gonzales serves as the Classified Employee of the Year chair and oversaw the selection process. She said presenting these awards is her favorite part of being on the committee.
“I have had the pleasure of working with all three of our 2021 Classified award winners over the years,” Gonzales said. “They are all hard working, professional, conscientious and dedicated. However, I think the most important quality that they all share is that no matter how many times in a day that they are called upon to handle a situation, they greet you with a smile and a positive ‘can do’ attitude. They are all such a pleasure to work with.”
The honored employees are selected via peer nominations, then voting. Gonzales said all permanent staff within the district may nominate eligible employees. Each of the three district school sites then selects its classified employee of the year through voting.
Michelle Pereira
Pereira is part of Excelsior Middle School’s team. She has been in the district for 15 years and served in different capacities. A Discovery Bay resident, Pereira and her husband, Robert, raised two children, both of whom went through the Byron district. Gonzales said Pereira is known for her hard work helping students and staff cope with ever-changing technology needs. She enjoys gardening, wine tasting and spending time with her family.“As our go-to tech person, Michelle is always ready to help,” said Excelsior Principal Lem Vergara. “She is professional, conscientious and is always on the ball.”
Lori Weeden
Weeden works at Discovery Bay Elementary as an instructional aide and campus supervisor. She also lives in Discovery Bay where she raised four children. She said her favorite part of her job is seeing the smiles on students’ faces and knowing she has been part of their academic growth.
“Lori is such an asset for our students,” said Discovery Bay Principal Erika Parlog. “She treats them as her own, showing respect, care and concern for each child that she encounters and works with. She exemplifies what a Classified Staff Member should be.”
Laura Yerena
Yerena is Timber Point Elementary’s employee of the year. As a child, Yerena attended Discovery Bay Elementary and Excelsior Middle School. She has worked for the district for seven years, and said her mother and brother are district employees as well. Gonzales said Yerena is known for her helpfulness, patience and friendly attitude. She said her favorite part of her job is talking to students during lunch. She enjoys her downtime and spending time with her dog, Panda.
“Laura is the heart and soul of Timber Point,” said Timber Point Principal Susan Evans. “She is always ready to help wherever she is needed. Her hard work and extra effort keeps our campus clean and safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.