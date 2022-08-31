CBD a dream in more ways than one

Remember being young and feeling free? Almost as if you didn’t have a care in the world? Well, at least not the aches and discomfort that sometimes come with aging.
Getting older unfortunately usually comes with its fair share of ailments and yes, sometimes pain. You are not alone and there is a natural option out there that can help you.
Purple Hayes CBD offers many remedies that can assist in offering relief to many different unwanted feelings while benefiting your overall wellness.
CBD (Cannabidiol) is derived from the “hemp” plant and does not contain any psychoactive effects. It is designed to naturally help and relieve the body from numerous symptoms including pain, inflammation, anxiety, headaches, and insomnia, to name just a few.
We shouldn’t have to suffer in silence or become dependent on over-the-counter medicines when we have other options available to us at our fingertips. That is how and why Purple Hayes CBD was born and why our main goal is to help educate people on the positive effects of CBD overall.
Purple Hayes CBD is a women-owned business, owned and operated by Kristin and Rachel. And yes, our legal last name is Hayes, so we thought to ourselves, “How can we not call our new CBD business, Purple Hayes”? Our 50-and-older demographic always gets a kick out of that one!
We strive to help others explore a new way of living, with health and wellness as a priority. For many years, we both lived the “rat race” of life, and knew that one day, we would want to slow down and really follow our dreams. CBD has become the perfect solution for us.
In 2019, Rachel was involved in a life-changing car accident that left her with a mild traumatic brain injury. The endless nights of insomnia and nerve damage in her hands, arms, and feet made her feel hopeless and like it was never going to end. Rachel decided to put the over-the-counter drugs aside and try CBD for more long-term relief. It has since worked wonders for her. In 2021, Rachel also developed rheumatoid arthritis and CBD has helped tremendously.
From that point on, we knew what we wanted to do, and that was … offer our own products. We also knew we wanted to offer premium hemp-derived options and partnered with a manufacturer to bring our vision to life. From there, we jumped with both feet in!
In addition, Kristin has also taken steps to further her knowledge and is now a certified life and wellness coach. She is also about to complete her studies to also be certified CBD and cannabis coach. Education is key and Purple Hayes is here to educate you on any questions you may have regarding our wonderful products.
Let Purple Hayes CBD help you take control of your life and enjoy it. CBD has changed our lives, and we know it can do the same for you. We can’t wait for you to try our products.
For more information, call 925-548-3635 or e-mail kristin@purplehayeswellness.com or visit www.purplehayescbd.com
