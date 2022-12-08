“Inside Public Works” series continues this week on Contra Costa Television

The second episode of The Contra Costa County Public Works Department's regular series titled “Inside Public Works” will premiere next week with five showings on Contra Costa Television (CCTV).
The showings are as follows: Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
This episode of “Inside Public Works” teaches viewers about Creek and Channel Safety Awareness, the Pavement Management Program, Contra Costa County’s Vision Zero Program, and a project recently completed in North Richmond. It also includes appearances by staff with Walnut Creek Intermediate, Verde Elementary School, Urban Tilth, and the North Richmond Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) as well as with the California Highway Patrol and Contra Costa Health Services.
