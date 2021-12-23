Ed McClelland, a chaplain in Brentwood, founded Operation Creekside in 2009. He serves as the nonprofit’s director and outreach liaison. The organization also has a small board of directors and 12 people who regularly help assemble care packages throughout the year for service members and veterans.
About 15,000 boxes are sent across the U.S. and to those deployed in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan, Kuwait and South Korea. The packs contain dry, packaged food and treats that won’t spoil and can survive the shipping process, such as granola bars, nuts and beef jerky. Sometimes the packages contain special gifts, such as letters, homemade pillow cases with decorative embroidery, and even a guitar.
“Focusing on the box count would make it about us,” McClelland said. “It’s about the care pack getting delivered at the right time to encourage a soldier.”
Operation Creekside relies on community donations and support from local businesses, McClelland said. And it’s not just about funding what goes inside the packages. Each box also costs about $21 in postage to send, he said.
Brentwood NAPA Auto Parts co-owner Linda Wilson says she was skeptical when McClelland first approached her nine years ago about hosting a packing event for Operation Creekside.
“I said, ‘Ed, my guys could use a pack,” Wilson said of those who worked for her. “I mean, we don’t make that kind of money.”
But Wilson said they eventually decided to give it a go and the event ended up being a success.
“We put out, I think, about 85 packs that night,” she said, explaining the community really did their part when it came to donations.
But what sealed the deal for her was a thank-you email she received Christmas Eve that first year from a troop stationed in Afghanistan.
It’s been a Christmas tradition ever since.
“I think the highest amount (of packages) we ever got out was 420 in one night,” Wilson said.
Willson says McClelland just has a love for veterans.
“He takes care of them. He takes phone calls in the middle of the night. He goes and sees them. He takes the benches to the parents,” she said. “That’s just his ministry.”
Operation Creekside will ship a care package to anyone service member or vet that needs one, McClelland says. And he always keeps a few with him just in case.
”I’ve probably mailed care packs from more post offices than anybody in the country,” he said. “I’ve mailed them across the nation. And it’s fun. Sometimes, it’s boring. Other times, I’ve had the clerks cry.”
McClelland will even personalize a pack if he can, such as the Cap’n Crunch’s Blueberry Pancake Crunch mix he included in a box to a veteran in Tennessee as a treat for the man’s children. But even when he can’t, McClelland said it’s still “pretty cool” and encouraging to get something in the mail from someone you don’t know.
“Everybody needs some kind of encouragement. Everybody needs value,” he says.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.