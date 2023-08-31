An electronic failure with the chiller used to run the air conditioning at the Brentwood campus of Los Medanos College has caused in-person classes on that campus to be canceled for the foreseeable future.
Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Carlos Montoya confirmed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday a problem was noticed with the chiller, prompting Los Medanos College President Pamela Ralston to send an email to all students and staff at the campus of LMC that said classes for the rest of that Tuesday, Aug. 29 would be canceled but online classes would resume the next day.
In Ralston’s email she also announced that repairs were expected to be completed by Tuesday, Sep. 5. However, it is not clear when the work will be completed, according to both Ralston and Montoya.
“We are working with experts to manage the repair and/or replacement of the parts. We are uncertain when that work will be completed,” Ralston said.
According to Montoya, a plan is still in development as to how to tackle this situation with a temporary solution still trying to be found for the Brentwood Center.
“LMC is working to secure a temporary chiller to cool the Brentwood Center, so we may continue serving students, staff, and faculty,” Ralston said.
However, Director of Maintenance and Operations Michael Schenone said fixing the problem is not as simple as some might think.
He explained both electronic drives that help run the chiller experienced electronic failures at the same time, causing both of them to go out.
“It’s like getting two flat tires at the same time when you only have one spare,” Schenone said. He also added, “These parts aren’t cheap, just ordering a new one is similar to buying a corvette.”
Schenone mentioned the college is having difficulties tracking down the parts to fix the chiller due to the global chip shortage. He was unable to provide a date for when he believes the college will have the parts or when the Brentwood Center will reopen for in-person classes.
According to Montoya, without the air conditioning working, some of the classrooms got as hot as around “the mid '80s.”
It is uncertain if the repairs will be completed by the Sep. 5 date as Ralston said. However, with nothing functional to keep the classrooms at the Brentwood Center cool, Ralston said, “The center exceeds a safe and comfortable learning temperature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.