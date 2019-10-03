Across the San Francisco Bay Area this fall, thousands of participants and volunteers will come together for annual community walks supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cypress Grove Park in Oakley, hundreds of Bay Area residents will participate in AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. The walk has a goal of raising $45,000 from attendees and fundraisers, which goes through Dec. 31.
“I got involved five years ago when the walk started,” said organizer Heather Estes. “My oldest (child) is transgender, and I want them to have the resources available. I also suffer from depression. Mental health is so important.”
2019 marks the fifth year of the Oakley walk. Four other walks will take place in the Bay Area this fall: in San Jose, Santa Rosa, San Francisco and Oakland. These walks provide support and healing for survivors of suicide loss and for those with experience around suicide and mental illness. Funds raised by walk participants support the Greater San Francisco Bay Area chapter’s suicide prevention and outreach initiatives.
“Last month, I declared a proclamation recognizing September as being National Suicide Prevention and Action month,” said Oakley Mayor Claire Alaura. “This walk is a continuing step of that action to keep the topic of suicide open and in the minds of our community. There is much stigma surrounding suicide, and this walk brings our community together to communicate and share their experiences and concerns about it. When you bring suicide out of the darkness and into the light, it allows survivors to heal and those contemplating it the opportunity to know they are not alone and that there is a whole community that cares.”
In 2018, Bay Area community walks raised over $500,000 and drew more than 4,000 people from across the region.
AFSP’s Bay Area walks provide critical funding for local chapter activities and national programs. Within the past two years, the chapter has hosted national conferences addressing suicide prevention and outreach for at-risk communities, including veterans and LGBTQ individuals. Chapter activities also include advocacy at the state and federal levels.
AFSP is the largest private organization that funds research into the causes and prevention of suicide in the U.S. As the leading organization in the fight against suicide, AFSP recently unveiled Project 2025, a program that aims to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025. The Greater San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of AFSP works towards this goal in the Bay Area through programming and events that promote suicide prevention, provide outreach to at-risk populations and support survivors of suicide and suicide loss.
For more information about the Oakley walk, call Heather Estes at 925-584-2890 or email oakleyafspwalk@gmail.com. To learn more about fundraising for AFSP or to register for the walk, visit www.bit.ly/afspoakley.
