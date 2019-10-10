Sharing community spirit

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

On Monday, Oct. 7, officers from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spent time with students from the afterschool academies at Timber Point Elementary and Discovery Bay Elementary schools. The officers shared lunch, played games and went over basic safety principles with the kids. The Discovery Bay Community Foundation sponsored the lunches, which were from the Boardwalk Grill and Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “This is the best way for us to get out and spend time with these kids and talk to them,” said sheriff’s office crime prevention specialist Tony Fontenot. “You can’t buy time like this.”

