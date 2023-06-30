With extreme heat expected tomorrow, July 1, 2023, the City of Brentwood has designated the Brentwood Community Center as a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 35 Oak Street, will be open to those looking to escape the heat from 11:00am-7:00pm.
Top Story
top story
Cooling center open on July 1, 2023 - Brentwood Community Center
Online Poll
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Enhanced Businesses
Find a local business
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Homes in Brentwood, Discovery Bay raided as part of 20-house illegal marijuana bust
- A July 4th celebration – without fireworks
- Brentwood to celebrate July 4 with Carnique
- Police seek area credit unions robbery suspect
- Brentwood police arrest Antioch man on felony probation who was passed out in car
- Brentwood approves conceptual plan for Sand Creek Sports Complex
- Heritage duo catches big scholarship in national fishing championships on Delta
- Creek project could mean new bridge
- Fourth of July events in East County
- Heat advisory issued for East County this weekend
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] June 2023 Pets
- Independence High School Graduation 2023
- Deer Valley Graduation 2023
- Heritage Graduation 2023
- [Photos] Lions Club of Brentwood installs new officers
- Liberty High School Graduation 2023
- [Photos] Pioneer Pride Banner Hanging
- Freedom High School Graduation 2023
- East County Celebrates Juneteenth
- Antioch High Graduation 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.