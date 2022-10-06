A story in The Press on Thursday, Sept. 29, incorrectly reported the location of a joint special meeting of the Oakley City Council, the Ironhouse Sanitary District and Diablo Water District. The Sept. 28 meeting was held at the Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center in Oakley. Patrick Soluri, a partner in Soluri-Meserve, did not attend the meeting but did contribute to the report presented by his colleague Osha Meserve. The county Board of Supervisors had voted in a past meeting to oppose the Delta Tunnel proposal.
