A story in The Press on Thursday, Sept. 29, incorrectly reported the location of a joint special meeting of the Oakley City Council, the Ironhouse Sanitary District and Diablo Water District. The Sept. 28 meeting was held at the Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center in Oakley. Patrick Soluri, a partner in Soluri-Meserve, did not attend the meeting but did contribute to the report presented by his colleague Osha Meserve. The county Board of Supervisors had voted in a past meeting to oppose the Delta Tunnel proposal.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription