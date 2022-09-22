County clerk-recorder’s office to offer destination weddings at Mount Diablo

Romance and wedding vows have returned to the summit of Mount Diablo. Sixteen marriage ceremonies will be performed at the summit of Mount Diablo on Friday, Sept. 23 thanks to the Destination Weddings program, a partnership between the Contra Costa-Recorder’s office and California Department of State Parks.
According to a press release from Contra Costa-Recorder’s office, the COVID-19 pandemic paused the use of these venues for over two years and began hosting them again in May.
Mount Diablo State Park is one of several historic sites in Contra Costa County that is used as a wedding venue. Previous locations for Destination Weddings include the John Muir house, Rosie the Riveter Home Front National Park in Richmond and the California Theatre in Pittsburg.
Couples must purchase a license before their ceremony appointment at the County Clerk-Recorder’s office in Martinez. The fee for a public marriage license is $86, while a confidential license is $90. The civil marriage ceremony fee is $60.
For information about marriage license and ceremony services, go to www.contracostacore.us or call 925-335-7900
