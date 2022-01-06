COVID-19 test distribution dates and times at East County schools Jan 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brentwood Union School District:Friday Jan. 6, 1-4 p.m. at Bristow Middle School at 855 Minnesota Ave. in BrentwoodFriday Jan. 7, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bristow Middle School at 855 Minnesota Ave. in BrentwoodAny leftover tests available at school offices on Monday, Jan. 10Liberty Union High School DistrictSaturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:–Freedom High School: In front of administration building–Liberty High School: Student parking lot on Oak Street–Heritage High School: Drop-off loop by rotunda (aka juicer)–Independence High School: Back parking lot–La Paloma High School: Bus drop-off loop in front of schoolOakley Union Elementary School DistrictFriday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office/Laurel Elementary at 91 Mercedes Lane in Oakley.Antioch (In-person testing)Antioch High School (Beede Auditorium), Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.Deer Valley High School (library classroom, Tuesday/Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m.Note: Discovery Bay has not announced plans to distribute tests. Tags Liberty High School Eric Volta Dana Eaton Oakley Union School School Bristow Middle School Covid-19 School District Test School District Parking Lot Drop-off 