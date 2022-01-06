COVID TEST

Brentwood Union School District:

Friday Jan. 6, 1-4 p.m. at Bristow Middle School at 855 Minnesota Ave. in Brentwood

Friday Jan. 7, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bristow Middle School at 855 Minnesota Ave. in Brentwood

Any leftover tests available at school offices on Monday, Jan. 10

Liberty Union High School District

Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

–Freedom High School: In front of administration building

–Liberty High School: Student parking lot on Oak Street

–Heritage High School: Drop-off loop by rotunda (aka juicer)

–Independence High School: Back parking lot

–La Paloma High School: Bus drop-off loop in front of school

Oakley Union Elementary School District

Friday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office/Laurel Elementary at 91 Mercedes Lane in Oakley.

Antioch (In-person testing)

Antioch High School (Beede Auditorium), Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.

Deer Valley High School (library classroom, Tuesday/Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m.

Note: Discovery Bay has not announced plans to distribute tests.

