The local Delta Networking Partners organization raised $5,400 for the East County-based Adventure Therapy Foundation at a “Sip and Support” event last week.
The Adventure Therapy Foundation (ATF) is a nonprofit organization and project of founder Lauren Huffmaster, who is a survivor of metastatic breast cancer. The organization’s mission is to support families affected by cancer.
Delta Networking Partners raised $5,400 for the East County-based non-profit Adventure Therapy Foundation at a "Sip and Support" event on Thursday, April 30, 2022 in downtown Brentwood, Calif.
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
The money was raised at downtown’s Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider. The event was attended by 100 people who bought food, drinks and raffled gift baskets. The raised funds will go toward supporting eight families who will join together for a retreat focused on community building.
After coaching, these families rest, either at the retreat cabin in the mountains of Tennessee or somewhere near their location, according to the ATF website. “When I was diagnosed with cancer, my children were 2, 4 and 6, and I knew that my children would never have a memory that wasn’t impacted by cancer,” Huffmaster said. “When I looked around, I couldn’t find any organization serving families, so I knew that I needed to do something about that.”
Since the organization’s beginning in 2017, it has expanded to serve individuals and families living with the emotional side effects of cancer. Through cancer coaching and retreats, families are encouraged to confront those side effects of cancer and engage in meaningful experiences together, according to the ATF website.
“If you’ve been impacted by cancer, it is so important for you to find someone else to talk to,” said Huffmaster. “It is important to be known and acknowledged, and if you need someone in your life, please reach out to us at adventurefound.org.”
