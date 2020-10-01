Edward Schuck running for Brentwood mayor

Hello, my name is Edward Schuck, and I am asking for your vote to become the next Mayor of Brentwood. My wife and I grew up in Contra Costa County. As our family grew, we went looking for a community where we could feel safe raising our children and still afford to live. We found Brentwood. The clean streets, beautiful parks, lower crime rates, and friendly people make Brentwood the place we choose to call “home.”
To our dismay, Brentwood is now struggling with many of the same concerns as the rest of the Bay Area. As a 10-year law enforcement veteran, I have watched as crime has seeped into Brentwood from surrounding communities. During my time working at Liberty High School as the on-campus deputy probation officer, I witnessed firsthand how our schools have been impacted by gang violence. Most recently, we have all seen the devastating wildfires come closer and closer to our homes and businesses, putting our critically understaffed fire fighters at risk and asking them to brave deadly hazards without the resources they need to protect us.
A vote for me is a vote to support our local police. A vote for me is a vote to increase our fire protection services. A vote for me is a vote to send a message to the city council that their inability to fully fund our police, fire and emergency services will no longer be tolerated. I ask for your vote on Nov. 3. Learn more at Schuck4brentwood.org.
– Submitted by Edward Schuck
