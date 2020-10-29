Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) will put a new bus schedule into effect November 8, 2020. This updated schedule is temporary and will remain in effect until further notice. All timetables have been adjusted to better align with BART arrivals and departures – no routes have been changed. Additionally, the bus schedule has been simplified: there is one weekend schedule instead of separate schedules for Saturday and Sunday.
“We are looking for ways to simplify trip planning for our passengers. Offering a single weekend schedule should make using the system easier.” Stated Jeanne Krieg, Chief Executive Officer.
These changes will take effect on Sunday, November, 8, 2020.
You may preview the schedule HERE https://trideltatransit.com/schedule-new/schedule-changes-english_2020.aspx
All route timetables have been impacted. Tri Delta Transit customers are encouraged to view the new schedule online at www.TriDeltaTransit.com, download the Transit App for trip planning, or call our route information line at 925-754-4040 to request a printed schedule.
“We advise all passengers to check one of these sources for specific information about planned bus trips to adequately prepare for the upcoming changes.” Said Maria Arce, Chief Communications Officer.
As a reminder, Tri Delta Transit will be resuming fare collection and front door boarding January 1, 2021. In preparation, Tri Delta Transit’s office at 801 Wilbur Ave, Antioch will reopen December 7, 2020 for ticket sales. Please remember to maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering while on the bus and at bus stops. To find out more about Tri Delta Transit’s commitment to keeping passengers healthy and safe visit http://trideltatransit.com/HealthSafety.aspx.
