Brentwood hosted its first Diwali Mela, the Indian Festival of Lights, as part of a fundraiser for the United Indian Association in Brentwood City Park last weekend. The event featured a wide variety of foods from India, Mexico and Sri Lanka, a kid-friendly area and numerous vendor booths, along with Bollywood performances and traditional Rangoli display. The celebration featured about 1,200 people, according to organizer UIA Manish Jain. “I was glad to see happy smiles on the face of everyone, especially because nothing like this has ever happened in Brentwood before,” he said. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year, and is both a major religious and cultural holiday that spans five days with celebrations peaking on the third day, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil, and the blessings of victory, freedom, and enlightenment. ‘Mela’ is the Indian word for a festival or fair. Jain said the large crowd inspired him to look to next year. “We are going to make it an annual event,” he said. “Our next event is going to be in March called Holi, which is the Festival of Colors.”
featured
1,200 enjoy first Indian Diwali Festival fundraiser in Brentwood
-
- Updated
- 0
–
Discovery Bay Yacht Club Splashers Boutique
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Body of woman on fire found near the Mokelumne trail in Antioch
- 1 dead in solo-vehicle crash in Brentwood
- Pittsburg ekes out 31-29 victory over Liberty
- Images of dead Antioch woman’s jewelry released; body found on fire
- Discovery Bay burglary suspect arrested
- Oakley prepares to vote on long-delayed road extension
- Brentwood fire station demolished
- Vintage Parkway Elementary in Oakley locked down
- Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay to host big-rig fundraiser Oct. 21
- Man charged with felonies in fatal Antioch vehicle collision
Videos
Collections
- Most common languages spoken at home in Greater San Jose and surrounding regions
- [Photos] A collision course at Antioch Speedway
- 25 of the most expensive TV series of all time
- [Photos] September 2022 Pets
- 10 of the most expensive states to live in
- 'This is the son I never had, so I adopted him’: Celebrity friendships with huge age gaps
- Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California
- [Photos] Brentwood's Heritage High ends Dig Pink night with victory over Freedom
- Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Los Angeles and surrounding regions
- 22 metros with the highest concentration of musicians and singers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.