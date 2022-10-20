1,200 enjoy first Indian Diwali Festival fundraiser in Brentwood
Photo by Christian Raitt

Brentwood hosted its first Diwali Mela, the Indian Festival of Lights, as part of a fundraiser for the United Indian Association in Brentwood City Park last weekend. The event featured a wide variety of foods from India, Mexico and Sri Lanka, a kid-friendly area and numerous vendor booths, along with Bollywood performances and traditional Rangoli display. The celebration featured about 1,200 people, according to organizer UIA Manish Jain. “I was glad to see happy smiles on the face of everyone, especially because nothing like this has ever happened in Brentwood before,” he said. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year, and is both a major religious and cultural holiday that spans five days with celebrations peaking on the third day, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil, and the blessings of victory, freedom, and enlightenment. ‘Mela’ is the Indian word for a festival or fair. Jain said the large crowd inspired him to look to next year. “We are going to make it an annual event,” he said. “Our next event is going to be in March called Holi, which is the Festival of Colors.”

